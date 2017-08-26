Ghanaian Slay Queen Bullies Nigerian Ladies with Her Round Backside (Photos)

At the mention of the name – Purfcie Conna, some curvy Nigerian ladies on Instagram might pack their bags and flee for safety for fear of intimidation.

The light-skinned lady who is full of life is not only endowed from the ‘past’, but her ‘future’ is also as bright as the morning sun.

She is a fashionista who has a flare for colourful clothes that bright out her enticing shape. She is very popular on Instagram where she has over 54,000 followers who keep increasing tremendously by the day since she joined the social network site.

The Ghanaian social media star claims to be a ‘virtuous woman’ who is very strict. She is presently advertising waist trainers for women and her body shape is a testimony to the efficacy of her products.

See more photos of Purfcie Conna below:

(Tori)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: