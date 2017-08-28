A Godly Christian Lady Doesn’t Wear High Heels

“A Christian woman who like wearing high heel shoes is married to the world” – a popular Nigerian cleric’s comment has been trailed by criticisms on social media.

The founder and General Overseer of the Revelation of Truth Evangelical Ministries, Evangelist Gideon Akande, has taken to his Facebook page to speak against Christian ladies who wear high heels.

Here’s what he posted on Facebook:

“A Christian woman who like wearing high heel shoes is married to the world; she may be in the church, but her soul is in the world. You will NEVER see a godly, chaste and modest Christian lady wearing high heel shoe.”

He wrote further; “If high heel shoes, makeups and downs were to be the solution for happy life and marriage, many ladies of these days would be living paradise on earth life, but rather they are living hell on earth. With all the makes, devil still make mess out of their lives and marriages, with the high heel shoes, their husbands still cheat on them and abuse them, living in uncertain fear and persistent depression even with all outward beauty.

“For example, the celebrities with the highest heel shoes and makeups have the highest rate of divorce. Can you see it is not by wearing high heel shoes that will make you march the enemy of your soul which is devil? You need Jesus Christ in your life genuinely!”

As the post went viral, it was trailed with media criticisms and mixed reactions, the cleric in another post, fired back at his his critics. He wrote; “To many oppositions to the post that says high heel shoes are ungodly, can’t you understand? Can’t you realize soon that high heel shoes, makeups and downs are not the solution to happy and peaceful life?

“With your high heel shoes Satan is still messing you up, and with all those beauty care you still have depressions, your husband still cheat on your, you still don’t have rest of mind on your husband when he travels, your husband still abuse you with your high heel shoe, you still not sure of tomorrow, can’t you see that by human power and wisdom you can’t prevail in this battle of life with high heel shoe?”