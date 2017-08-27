Gospel artiste, Gbolahan Odukoya and his wife welcome their first child after 9 years of waiting and 2 failed IVFs

Gbolahan who is famous for his hit song, Agbanilagbatan, and his wife, welcomed their first child after 9 years of waiting and two failed IVFs. An excited Gbolahan shared photos of their beautiful baby girl on his page and wrote;

“I’ll need to update my Bio and add “Father” to it. After 9yrs with a doctor’s report that we will NEVER be able to naturally conceive, after 2 expensive failed attempts at IVF, after tears and prayers and fastings, declarations and songs written in hope……..SHE IS HERE!! Her mother is recovering steadily at the hospital.

Bless the Lord O my Soul.”.

Congrats to them!

