Guess Who Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Two Favourite Nigerian Musicians Are

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has made public her two favourite Nigerian musicians and they are young. According to her, the two are none other than her son, Captain E and Kiss Daniel.

When asked her two favourite musicians, she responded: “Lol, love many… But of late, kiss daniel and CaptainE.”

The actress some days ago wished her son a happy birthday, saying: “Moving house has to be the most stressful thing on earth! Especially moving from your house to your house! I’ve missed you all. Happy birthday to My son @iamcaptaine (20th) my amazing producer @estherofafrica (20th) ,my love @rukkysanda , phew who have I missed? I love you all and thanks in advance for your well wishes! Talk soon”