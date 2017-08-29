Gunmen kidnap commuters in Ondo State

Some passengers traveling along Owo-Ikare Akoko expressway in Ondo State were abducted by unknown gunmen on Monday.

According to Sahara Reporters, the commuters were journeying through the main Oba road in the Akoko area of the state when they were waylaid by about six gunmen.

The victims who were traveling to Akure, the state capital, were abducted on the bad portions of the deplorable road in a Nissan vehicle.

Several sources disclosed that among those victims abducted by the gunmen was a wife of a top local council officer in the state.

A road traffic officer in Akure with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who pleaded anonymity, tersely further confirmed the news sent to our reporter.

The officer said that about five travelers were abducted on Sunday evening on the bad portion of the road by the unknown gun-wielding men.

“About five of them (commuters) were kidnapped on the bad portion of the road on Sunday evening while traveling through the Oba Akoko Area,” he said.

He revealed that some family members of the victims have reported the kidnapping case to all the security agencies in the state for action.

Femi Joseph, the Spokesman of the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), also confirmed the news when contacted by Sahara Reporters.

Mr. Joseph said the victims were taken inside the thick forest near the Akoko Road by the suspected kidnappers after their abduction.

He disclosed that the police swung into action immediately when the incident was reported to the security operatives.

“Yes, it was true and about four of them were abducted on the road yesterday (Sunday), but our boys have swung into action and have been combing the forests.

“You know the police cannot reveal its whole intelligence tactics mostly when it is dealing with a sensitive issue like a kidnap case.

“We are close to arresting the criminals, and I want to assure the family members of the victims to be free in giving the police more information on the case.

“Proper investigation has begun, and we shall ensure the safe return of these victims, but don’t forget that the police does not encourage any negotiations between the families and the criminals,” he said.

A Sahara Reporters correspondent reported that the Akoko Road has been a den for kidnappers in recent times with high profile cases of abduction reported on the road.

