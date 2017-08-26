“Happy Birthday to my lil boubou”- TBoss’ birthday shout-out to Miyonse sparks controversy

Tboss’ birthday shout-out to Miyons who she had a romantic affair with while still in Big Brother Naija house, has sparked controversy on Instagram.

In her birthday message, she called Miyonse her ‘lil boubou’, which some of her followers think is belittling , however some were on her side.

She wrote;

“A very Happy Birthday to my lil boubou?. Wishing you a beautiful new age and a fulfillment of all your dreams. I pray that you keep smiling like you are in this photo today and the rest of your days. Today I celebrate you. Be a good boy. Signed: Your big Aunty Toks??…”

Chef Miyonse who didn’t care about being called ‘lil’ in the shout-out, however begged TBoss to grant his wish which Tboss replied to;

