Hilarious Warning Written On A Truck

As seen on Kaduna-Abuja expressway, a truck had a funny inscription at its back which reads “TEST YOUR AIRBAG HERE”.

The “TEST YOUR AIRBAG HERE” inscription means any motorist can collide with the truck to know if the airbag is working or not.

The ashok leyland truck is a heavy duty vehicle which is used to carry heavy loads.

An airbag is a type of vehicle safety device and is an occupant restraint system.

The airbag module is designed to inflate extremely rapidly then quickly deflate during a collision or impact with a surface or a rapid sudden deceleration.

PLEASE DO NOT TRY TO TEST YOUR AIRBAG WITH ANY TRUCK

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: