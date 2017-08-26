Hip Stretches Your Lower Back Will Love

The agony and ecstasy of more physical activity that comes with warmer weather and longer days…

The most common sources of agony in adults are hip, lower back, knee and shoulder discomfort. There are two equal but opposite reasons three out of four of those are lower body joints…

First, your modern day job may involve more sitting than is ideal. Second, as summer gets going in full swing you may be more active than the rest of the year. It’s worth mentioning if you have both of these going for you, you’re potentially more prone to a nagging joint. If you’ve ever overexerted, even exerted appropriately, and then had to sit for hours in a car or behind a desk, you know what I mean.

Now, let me be clear, activity is good! It just happens when we ramp up quickly and jump into a running schedule, golfing for hours, or a softball league after not having been doing much we can pay for it! Even when you’re wise about starting slow and progression, little aches and pains can occur.

Think of these two hip stretches as your insurance policy against injury and potentially secret weapons for better performance. If, for instance you do play golf, it’s all in the hips, baby. Get those hips lose and you won’t pay for those 18 holes by way of your lower back.

Start with the standing lunge. If your knees don’t tolerate this stretch, just move on to the next.

The “number 4” stretch can be done lying on the floor. If that is a limiting factor for you, you can also do this seated in a chair crossing one ankle over the other knee.

These two hip stretches are two in a series of five of my favorite hip stretches that are the bomb for feeling your best whether it’s at work, at home or at play.

These hip stretches can be done daily. If you do have any discomfort or pain, daily is definitely your best friend. Treat it like brushing your teeth.

source: Easyhealthoptions

