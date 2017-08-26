“Honestly, Being Old Has Never Really Helped Anyone”- RMD

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo makes growing old look really cool, he shared this picture of himself and also talked about being young at heart.

He wrote;

Being eternally young (at heart) comes with more perks than one. Apart from helping me better understand and relate with my children (biological and nonbiological), it makes the young people around me trust and open up to me more than they would if I came to them like “an old man” which suites me perfectly as the dynamics makes it easier for me to be an influence and make an impact in their lives, no matter how little.

Honestly, being old has never really helped anyone which is why I coined the phrase “Who-Old-Epp?”. Yep, I said it, not just because I can but because I have lived long enough to know that age doesn’t equate wisdom. I have encountered many “old fools” and I have interacted with many young people who are wise beyond their years.

Young people who are rounded and grounded in character, speech and carriage, those are my favourite type because as old as I am I learn from them which typically excites the teacher in me. This weekend, my dear friend Olusegun Adeniyi has invited me to talk to teenagers at a church event in Abuja and I am tickled in my spirit about these impressionable young men and women who I am about to encounter and positively rub off on in my own little way, so if you’re a teenager in Abuja or have teenage friends and relatives please tell them to come through irrespective of religious affiliation, they can register FREE on rccgteapteens.org

Wisdom no know age, s*x, religion or social status.

#GrowInWisdom #WhoOldEpp #OldIsTheNewYoung

#lifeisastage2017

Foto by @uchejombo

