I’ll complete all my projects before handing over in 2018 – Governor Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has told the residents of the State that all ongoing projects embarked upon by his administration would be completed and handed over to his successor in good condition before the expiration of his second term as governor in October 2018.

The controversial governor who spoke at the Grand- Finale of the 2017 edition of the Udiroko Cultural Festival in Ado Ekiti, said no single development project embarked upon by his administration would be abandoned despite the biting economic recession.

He then went on to list his administration’s projects to include the N5.7 billion over-head bridge (fly- over) in Ado Ekiti as well as the N3.8billion ulltra-modern Kings Market in Ado Ekiti.

Fayose also cited the new High Court Headquarters project in Ado Ekiti and the local government headquarters dual road projects across the state, among others.

Source:( Linda Ikeji )

