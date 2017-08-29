Imo Indigenes Demand Gov. Okorocha’s Impeachment Over Market Demolition

Following the controversy generated by last Satuday’s demolition of Eke-Ukwu market in Owerri where a young boy was killed, some indegenes of Imo state have called on the governor to resign.

Some concerned indigenes of Imo State who are living in Abuja, have demanded for the immediate impeachment of Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.

According to Daily Sun, the call was coming on the heels of the controversy generated by last Satuday’s demolition of Eke-Ukwu market along popular Douglas Road, Owerri.

The concerned people of Imo, cutting across the three senatorial zones of the state in a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday morning, accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of desperately destroying lives and property in the state.

Chief Sam Obaji, flanked by former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Agency (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi and Chairman of Dozie Owerri group, Chief Tony Anyadike among others, claimed that Eke-Ukwu was an“ancestral market which has been there for over 200 years.”

They described the market as the life wire of the state especially at this period that the Okorocha administration has not paid salaries and pensions for several months.

The concerned Imo indigenes condemned the ignoble role alleged played by the military in the entire saga and urged the military high command to immediately investigate the issue as they call for the governor’s impeachment.

