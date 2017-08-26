IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, reacts to FG’s plans to revoke his bail

Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to Federal Government’s plan to revoke his bail, after filing an application at the Federal High Court Abuja yesterday, asking the court to revoke Kanu’s application because he has disobeyed the bail conditions, granted him on April 25th after he was released from Kuje prison on April 28th.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, who spoke through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor in an interview with Premium Times said the application by the Federal government is misconceived. Ejiofor said;

“Though we intend to file a formal response to their most misconceived motion, it is my position that it does not lie in the power of the AG to ask for the revocation of the bail granted to my client. The prosecution can’t be seen at the same time as the persecutors. We have successfully challenged the bail terms we considered offensive to our clients constitutionally guaranteed rights. So their recent application is belated. Section 169 of the ACJA being relied upon by the AG can’t avail the Attorney General absolute power to ask for the revocation of bail. Parties must be heard on the merit by the court” he said

According to Ejiofor, Kanu did not go against the Constitution in the creation of IPOB’s “security outfit” known as the Biafra Secret Service BSS. According to Ejiofor, BSS is a “mere group” formed in the exercise of Kanu’s constitutional right.

“Let the federal government open their case if they have any genuine charge against my client. They are beating about the bush because they have no case against my client,” Mr. Ejiofor said.

Speaking further, Kanu’s lawyer said “Let me remind the public that the main essence of bail is to ensure that the person affected stands his trial and nothing more. Our client is ready to stand his trial but the federal government is not willing to open their case, they are rather interested in keeping my client behind bars which can’t happen again.”