Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Writes Letter to Her (Read)

The beautiful daughter of popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, took to social media minutes ago to share an open letter to her mother.

She apologized for stressing her mom and for not being thankful enough and also appreciated her for her love.

She wrote;

Dear mom, I’m sorry for all the times I stressed you, I’m sorry I didn’t say thank you enough. But thank you for everything. Thank you for putting up with me, thank you for being there for me through everything, thank you for always loving me. ?????? .. I love you so much

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: