Jay Z, whose 4:44 album spilled lots of secrets which we all didn’t know, has more to tell his fans and non-fans alike. In the second part of JAY-Z‘s podcast with Rap Radar which has been released on Tidal, he talked about his mum’s se*uality, Blue IVY and dropping another album.

Here are excerpts from the interview;

When she first heard the song she was like ‘absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Man, this is so important, like so many people in the world hiding and things like this will help you. I was just so happy with the person that she’s become, just live your life and be who you are. One of my proudest songs, I love that song.

So I start playing the beat and I was playing it so long and then I started doing something and she went and she got the headphones and she climbed on the little stool and she just started rapping.

I’m talking about amazing pockets. She understands the concept of a hook, she’s five… I was like, ‘what the f**k is going on in here?’

On the hypocrisy of the war on drugs, the racial undertones, how he feels now that weed is legal:

Biggs, you know… yeah that really hurt me about Biggs… That’s a real story…There are people in jail while people making billions of dollars off weed.

Everybody cool with that shit? Y’all cool? No one’s gonna talk about it? They had some ladies on the Today Show talking about weed makes them better parents…Oh shit, nah, this man just did five years. You guys gonna just do this. Alright. It’s f**ked up. It’s f**ked up.

On rap:

Rap is just growing up. It’s still one of the youngest genres of music. So no one really knows what it’s going to be yet.

We haven’t seen where a guy 47 years old puts out this sort of album, we haven’t seen that, this thing is…young, it’s gon’ grow and it’s gon’ be wide, and its gon’ be wonderful and beautiful and people are gonna be able to coexist.

On if he would be dropping another album, JAY-Z said: