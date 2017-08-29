Joel Osteen bows to pressure, opens his Megachurch doors to Houston flood victims

This morning, Pastor Joel Osteen and his Houston megachurch came under attack after reports surfaced online that the church closed its door to victims of the Houston Hurricane.

Reacting to the backlash online, the church spokesman and Osteen’s father-in-law Donald Iloff issued a statement saying,

‘we have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need. We are prepared to shelter people once the cities and county shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives’.

Well, after several backlash on social media, the man of God just tweeted that the church is now open to receive anyone who needs shelter.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: