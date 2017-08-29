Tuesday , 29 August 2017

JUST IN : Former Nigerian Senator is dead

Former Senator, Mr. Kanti  Bello, who represented Daura Senatorial Zone between 2003-2007 and 2007-2011,who was the pioneer Managing Director of Katsina Steel Rolling Mill was confirmed dead on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kabir Faskari, a younger brother to former Katsina State Deputy Governor, Abdullahi Faskari, confirmed the death in a statement.

“I am directed to inform everybody that we lost Senator Kanti Bello early hours of this mourning (Tuesday) at Abuja. Burial arrangement will be announced later,” he said.

The death was also confirmed by a former Chairman of Ingawa Local Government, Sabi’u Tukur.

Mr. Bello had reportedly been battling with an ailment before his death.

