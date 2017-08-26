If You Do Just One Flat Belly Exercise, Do This

Perhaps as summer approaches, a wedding date looms or a class reunion glares from the calendar and you are more motivated than ever to dive into an exercise program.

But you’re probably also kicking yourself for not doing it sooner. No worries…

If you, like thousands of women I work with, name a flat belly as a big source of motivation you’ll appreciate this simple but very effective exercise I’m about to show you. But let me warn you…

It might surprise you.

It might frustrate you.

It might go against everything you’ve ever thought about core exercise. Because you are going to think it’s too easy to really tame your tummy. Nothing could be further from the truth!

It is without a doubt one of the most important things you’ll do. If you do it first before moving on to other more “wow” kinds of exercise you see everyone in the gym and on YouTube doing you will get better results. Here’s why:

You’ll be less likely to get injured

You’ll have built strong deep core muscles that are the foundation of a flat belly

You’ll be more able to perform other exercise with intensity that too will contribute to a flat belly (or less injury if you’ve already got that flat core)

The next step is for you to achieve neutral position and still be able to hold your core stable while you lower the legs. You can test whether you’re in neutral by checking that your pubic bone and your hip bones (iliac crest) are on the same plane. If you’re pubic bone is lower you likely have an arch under your back. If your pubic bone is higher than your hip bones, you are likely still pressing that back into the floor. Make no mistake, maintaining neutral is more difficult than pressing your back to the floor where you can feel the target. If you’ve mastered the flat back, however, try it. You’re ready. You’ll be ready for any activity your social calendar can throw at you too

