Serie A Champions, Juventus came from 2 goals down to beat Genoa 4-2 in a fierce encounter, Paulo Dybala scored a hat-trick for the Old ladies.
The hosts were two up after seven minutes thanks to a Miralem Pjanic own goal and a Andrey Galabinov penalty.
But Dybala pulled one back from Pjanic’s pass and then scored a penalty to level.
Juan Cuadrado put Juventus ahead in the game for the first time when he chested the down before cutting inside and curling home, and Dybala crashed home a fourth in injury time.
Source: ( BBC Sports )