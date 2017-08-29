How To Keep Your Baby Or Toddler Active

Ways to get your baby moving

Lay your baby down on their back so they can kick their legs.

Pulling, pushing, grasping and playing with other people are great ways to practise different kinds of movements.

Once your baby has started crawling, let them crawl around the floor, but make sure it’s safe first – see our crawling safety checklist.

Playing outdoors helps your baby learn about their surroundings.

You can take your baby swimming from a very young age – there’s no need to wait until they’ve been vaccinated.

Why tummy time is important

Tummy time helps to build the muscles your baby needs for sitting and crawling. Your baby can start to spend time on their tummy from about three months.

Little and often is best to begin with. If your baby has difficulty lifting their head you can roll up a towel and put it under their armpits. Put some toys nearby for them to reach out to.

Only do tummy time when your baby is awake and alert, and you’re there to keep an eye on them.

Baby bouncers, walkers and seats

It’s important that your baby doesn’t spend too much time in:

baby walkers or bouncers – these encourage babies to stand on their tiptoes and can delay walking if your baby uses them a lot

baby carriers and seats – long periods in reclining carriers or seats, or seats that prop your baby in a sitting position, can delay your baby’s ability to sit up on their own

If you do use a baby walker, bouncer or seat, it’s best to use them for no more than 20 minutes at a time.

Physical activity for toddlers

Once your child is walking, they should be physically active for at least 180 minutes (three hours) a day, spread throughout the day.

Let your toddler walk with you rather than always using the buggy.

Toddlers and young children love going to the park, where they can climb and swing or just run around.

Toys your child can pick up and move around will help improve their co-ordination and develop the muscles in their arms and hands.

Involve your toddler in household tasks like unpacking shopping, tidying or sorting washing.

Teach your child songs with actions and encourage them to dance to music.

Watching TV or using a tablet for long periods – or being strapped into a buggy, car seat or highchair – isn’t good for young children.

If you need to make a long car journey, consider taking a break and getting your child out of their seat for a bit.

Enjoy being active together

It’s good to join in with your child’s active play when you can. Have fun showing them how to do new things like running and hopping. Being active together shows your child that activity is enjoyable.

Activity for young children with a disability

All babies and young children need to be active, including children with a long-term condition or disability, unless their health professionals give you different advice.

Just like other children, they will enjoy being active and it will help their development. You may need to adapt some activities to suit your child.

It can be exhausting keeping up with a toddler who is always on the go. It may help if you:

keep to a daily routine – routine can help if your child is restless or difficult; it can also help you stay calm and cope with the strain

dedicate time to your child – make sure there are times each day when you give them your full attention

avoid difficult situations – for example, keep shopping trips short

try to go out every day – go to a park, playground or other safe, open space where your child can run around and use up energy

set small goals – help your child to sit still and concentrate for a very short time, perhaps on a book or new toy, then gradually build it up

