Kemi Olunloyo Wants Her Mother On A Naira Note | See What She Said [Photos]

Kemi Olunloyo spoke lovingly about her mother online in new post on Instagram Today Sunday, August 27, The social media enthusiast and daughter of a former governor of Old Oyo State, Omololu Olunloyo posted online gushing about her mother.

She wrote below:

“MY MOM ON THE WAY TO CHURCH TODAY 8/27/17

My mom will be 77yo on November 16th 2017.

She has sacrificed a lot for us.

She was the second executive First Lady of #oyo state #Nigeria

She was the shortest First Lady in #Oyo state next to her friend Muti Ladoja. I’m following her footsteps in celebrating motherless children, orphans and the disabled in the state. In her 90 days she even commisioned a section of LUTH in #Lagos, outside her state.



My mom is the daughter of Nigeria’s first Deputy IG of police and Chief Whip of the Western region house of assembly now the Oyo state house of assembly. She is the mom of former special adviser to the governor on education, architect Funke Olunloyo. Current Attorney General and commissioner for justice of Oyo state Hon Seun Abimbola is her nephew. Seun’s late mom and my mom are sisters.

My mom is also aunt to Hon Folake Olunloyo-Oshinowo former NASS member in the House of reps Oyo South. Some people laugh at these 3 month governorships before #Buhari killed #democracy in 1983. My mom is a matriach of a political clan. She was the one typing the letters on the morning of January 15th 1966 as my dad was rushing to Samuel Ladoke Akintola’s house before the soldiers arrived there and killed him. Dad was a 29yo commissioner in Akintola and Fani-Kayode’s government.

My mom was also there when Ahmadu Bello arrived in #Ibadan and demanded Kingsway department stores be open for him 9pm after closing at 6pm boasting that he was the Saudana of #Sokoto, a man who said yorubas were slaves to Hausas. Finally her brother in law our uncle Adekunle Fajuyi, aunty Odun’s husband was told by my dad not to host the head of state that night and that he heard a tip. Uncle Kunle did not take that advise. He and General Aguyi Ironsi were both SHOT and killed right here across the street at the same government house I plan to live in 2019 and lived 3 mos in 1983.

MOMMY U ARE PART OF NIGERIAN HISTORY. I WANT MY MOM ON A NAIRA NOTE WHEN SHE DIES. THAT IS WHY I AM TELLING YOU THE STORY OF THE SILENT POLITICAL WIFE. My dad served 51 appointments in 57 years. Mom will live with me in the govt house AGAIN”

