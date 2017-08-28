Kevin Hart shames celebrities; donates huge sum to Harvey relief

Kevin Hart is donating $25k for the Hurricane Harvey relief effort but he’s also trying to shame other celebrities to join him in donating

The comedian called out certain celebrities, trying to guilt trip them to donate. He called out The Rock, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Jerry Seinfeld and more.

It’s OK to encourage them to donate but some people have reservations with the fact that he called specific names and feel it’s tantamount to shaming them into action. Considering some celebrities prefer to give in private, Kevin’s action could force them to go public and give only because of the publicity.

See the video below.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

