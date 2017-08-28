Kim Kardashian poses as America’s First Lady in adorable photoshoot with daughter (Photos)

Kim Kardashian West channeled former first lady of the United States, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in this issue of Interview Magazine also featuring her daughter North West.

According to the cover, the interview was conducted by Janet Mock and the cover was shot by Steven Klein. A 2015 Cosmopolitan cover calling the Kardashians the First Family during the Obama administration garnered heavy criticism.

Kardashian West is styled in what appears to be an homage to Jackie Onassis, one of the most iconic First Ladies.

In the interview, Mock and Kim discussed everything from filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians to raising children in the limelight. On Kim raising mix raced children, she shared the following:

“I’m very conscious of it. Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter—that’s important to me. She’s obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me?’ And we get to talk about it. We also talk about it with my niece Penelope, because she and North look really different, but they’re best friends and they’re together all the time.”



North West was also interviewed, and revealed that she likes her pizza with “Just Cheese! Cheese, cheese—everywhere cheese.”

North’s favorite song is her father’s song “Amazing.”



On her image, goals, and the launch of her beauty line which made $14 million in the first hour, Kim said:

“You can say a lot of things about me, but you cannot say I don’t work hard. I don’t sing. I don’t dance. I don’t act. But I am not lazy.”

