Kim Kardashian says North West doesn’t like her brother Saint

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her daughter North, 4, is not a huge fan of her little brother Saint, 1, and it’s apparently not a problem that’s not going away.



“I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is,” Kardashian said while co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan” alongside Ryan Seacrest on Monday. “I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me.”

Kardashian explained that jealousy is an issue for North when it comes to her younger brother, and she sometimes tries to box him out by inviting her famous mother to girls-only tea parties. .

That means her father, rapper Kanye West, is excluded too.

