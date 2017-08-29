Kylie Jenner says she and Kendall “wouldn’t be friends” if they weren’t sisters; admits they share underwear

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she doesn’t see herself being friends with sister Kendall if they were not sisters.

The 20-year-old cosmetic entrepreneur, who recently admitted to being jealous of Kendall, disclosed on her reality show, Life of Kylie, that she and Kendall are just too different and could never have been able to strike up a friendship were they not related.

“Kendall and I, I don’t think we’d be friends if we weren’t sisters,” Kylie said in a preview for the next episode of Life Of Kylie.

Kylie also disclosed that she shares everything with Kendall, including underwear.

“I let her borrow whatever she wants. She always comes through and is like, ‘I need an outfit please,’ and I’ll let her borrow whatever,” Kylie said. “And then I go over there, and I’m like, ‘Kendall, I need a pair of sweats to go home.’ Kendall will give me the most uncomfortable old underwear, the worst sweats you’ve ever seen and anything that’s so bad and old and small. And I’m like, ‘You’re so mean.'”

The reality star recently revealed she feels like an “old woman” trapped in a young adult’s body. She said she’s had to grow up fast because she’s had to learn how to handle her money and expand her brand.

“The majority of 19-year-olds are still in the ‘trying to figure it out’ stage or in college. Me, it’s like major responsibilities. I feel like a little old woman stuck in a 19-year-old’s body,” Kylie explained.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

