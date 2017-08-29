Kylie Jenner says that she wouldn’t be friends with sister Kendall if they weren’t related

Kylie Jenner has admitted she wouldn’t be friends with her older sister Kendall if the pair were just normal people who bumped into each other.

Speaking on her reality show, Life Of Kylie, the 20-year-old gave fans a deeper glimpse into the relationship between the famous siblings. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said:

“Kendall and I, I don’t think we’d be friends if we weren’t sisters.”

However, Kylie is actually is so close to her older sister Kendall that the pair are happy to share each other’s underwear. Kylie explained:

“I let her borrow whatever she wants. She always comes through and is like, ‘I need an outfit please,’ and I’ll let her borrow whatever. “And then I go over there, and I’m like, ‘Kendall, I need a pair of sweats to go home.” Kendall will give me the most uncomfortable old underwear, the worst sweats you’ve ever seen and anything that’s so bad and old and small. And I’m like, ‘You’re so mean.’”

Kylie recently revealed also she feels like an “old woman” trapped in a young adult’s body.

“The majority of 19 year olds are still in the ‘trying to figure it out’ stage or in college. Me, it’s like major responsibilities. I feel like a little old woman stuck in a 19 year old’s body.”

Meanwhile, Kendall, 21, previously admitted she hates being told she is “jealous” of her beauty mogul sister. She shared:

