Sunday , 27 August 2017

My late son was my best friend –Eucharia Anunobi

Jo Daniel August 27, 2017

Actress, Eucharia Anunobi, is really in a sad mood due to  the death of her son, Raymond Ekwu, whom she lost to sickle cell anaemia few days ago.

In a telephone chat with Saturday Beats on Wednesday, she said she would miss everything about her son especially the fact that she would no longer come home to him.

“Thank you very much for sympathising with me. I am going to miss everything about my son. Now, there would be no one that would call me to say ‘Mummy where are you? You said you would be home by 7:30 and now it is 7:45. You are 15 minutes late.’ That was how close we were and he was my best friend. I cannot talk much now because I am in the hospital but once I am free, we would talk better,” she said.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

It is too early to judge Buhari – Omobaba [VIDEO]

Ace comedian, Olufemi Fagade, popularly called Omobaba has called on people condemning President Muhammadu Buhari …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946