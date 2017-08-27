My late son was my best friend –Eucharia Anunobi

Actress, Eucharia Anunobi, is really in a sad mood due to the death of her son, Raymond Ekwu, whom she lost to sickle cell anaemia few days ago.

In a telephone chat with Saturday Beats on Wednesday, she said she would miss everything about her son especially the fact that she would no longer come home to him.

“Thank you very much for sympathising with me. I am going to miss everything about my son. Now, there would be no one that would call me to say ‘Mummy where are you? You said you would be home by 7:30 and now it is 7:45. You are 15 minutes late.’ That was how close we were and he was my best friend. I cannot talk much now because I am in the hospital but once I am free, we would talk better,” she said.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: