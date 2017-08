“Let’s Have The Main Match In Bed”- Maheeda Challenges Floyd Mayweather

Nudist and Nigerian singer, Maheeda has reached out to American boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather, asking him for a “match” in bed.

Maheeda took to her instagram page to send a message to the boxing champion, challenging him for a “match” in bed.

She wrote:

”Oke daddy now let’s do the main match in bed… @floydmayweather #fantasy #winner”

Floyd Mayweather won his 50th welterweight match on Saturday, after defeating Conor Mcgregor in Las Vegas.

