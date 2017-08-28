Monday , 28 August 2017

Lil Kesh Joins New Music Label

Nigerian musician, Keshinro Ololade better referred by his moniker, Lil Kesh has joined a new music label company called Massive Management.

Recall,  Lil Kesh set up his own particular record name YAGI following an effective two years spell at Olamide’s YBNL.

Despite the fact that the artist was viewed as a youthful music CEO, YBNL still pulled a considerable measure of strings for the rapper.

He was still especially oversaw by the YBNL hardware.

Presently the rapper has gotten himself another administration outfit to cultivate his vocation on the most beneficial way.

He made the declaration on his instagram page while asking all appointments from this time forward to experience his new administration group.

