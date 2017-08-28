Linda Ikeji To Set Up TV Station

Beautiful famous Nigerian Blogger, Linda ikeji is about to own a TV station.

Though she has been running some video programs on her blogging section but now Linda is about to her own live TV.

Linda Ikeji disclosed this on her instagram page where she shared a pretty picture of herself and wrote;

Growing up i wanted to be a reporter or TV presenter….now i employ reporters and TV presenters…Instead of working at a TV station…I am about to own one. God has a way of doing his thing. Just trust him and never depart from him as you go on your journey. And remember, you just can’t beat the person who never gives up.

Congratulations to her!

