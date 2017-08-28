“My Look-Alike Queen”- Ex-Big Brother Housemate, Gifty Shares Adorable Photo With Lilian Bach

Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty shared this adorable picture with veteran actress, Lilian Bach on her social media platform and named her look-alike queen.

Gifty shared the lovely picture on her instagram page and wrote;

So out of no where my mom gave me a big surprise by inviting @iamlilianbach to my room, immediately i saw her..ahhhh omo i no waste time o, i gave out a big scream filled with excitment,i hugged her like say i wan chew am by force but she understood my craze sha. At last i met with my “look alike” queen. What melted my heart was when she said “Gifty i watched you in the show and i must say you are a Star” + Her warm advice gave me the look of “Huh she’s talking to me like say e don tey wey we know”She so adorable and humble .

#THEGRADUATES

#movieset

#asaba

Lilian Bach is a veteran in the movie industry and one of those that made movie producers to follow a trend of featuring light-skinned actresses in the movies.

