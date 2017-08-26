Don’t let the s*xual spark die out without first learning how to make s*x more interesting for you and your partner. If things seem a bit dull in the bedroom, try these s*x tips to put the enjoyment back into your s*xual relationship. You can make s*x more interesting while having a lot of fun along the way.

Romance. Many women-and sometimes even men-like to be romanced before having s*x. It’s not just a cliché; it’s also a good s*x tip. Romancing your mate will put them in the right mood and let them know what’s in store for them. Without anticipation to the actual act, s*x may not seem as interesting. Try a warm bubble bath, a candle light dinner or even some chocolate dipped strawberries in front of the fireplace to let your lover know that you’d like to make s*x more interesting.

Different Positions. s*x should not be boring. This s*x tip involves trying new s*xual positions to make s*x more interesting. You and your partner can decide which positions you like best, but just remember to change it up. This s*x tip may seem obvious and simple, but the same two positions every time can seem redundant and uninteresting. Introduce an adult video or book into the relationship that can teach you and your s*x mate a few moves.

s*x Toys. Another good s*x tip is to spice things up in the bedroom by introducing some adult s*x toys into the mix. It may sound silly, but s*x toys can actually be fun for you and your partner. Not only will it make s*x more interesting, but it’s also a way to be more playful with your special someone. If you’re unsure of how your mate will feel about the idea, start small with feathers, then work your way up to s*x cards that provide ideas on what to do with your partner.

Look But Don’t Touch. Okay, before you shoot the messenger, pay attention to this s*x tip. There is nothing sexier that you and your partner can do to entice each other into making love than to tease each other visually without touching. If you want to really make s*x more interesting, tease each other sexually for a few days, then reward yourselves with a passionate night. If you’ve already gotten used to abstaining with your partner, amp up the volume by being even more naughty so it doesn’t just seem like a regular night without s*x.

Role Playing. Babe, do you want to be the teacher or the student? Role playing is a great s*x tip and also an exciting way to let your guard down with your partner. The introduction of different characters and roles may be just the kind of outlet needed in the relationship to make s*x more interesting. It’s always fun to play pretend and be somebody else, even if it’s just for one evening.

Communicate. The best s*x tip you can learn to make s*x more interesting for you and your partner is communication. Don’t just talk to each other, communicate what you actually want and expect out of your s*xual relationship. Find out what your partner likes and dislikes. Does your mate have a fantasy? Are you willing to participate in that fantasy? Don’t be afraid to ask the questions or provide your own honest answers. Without communication, how else will you find out about your mate’s most intimate details?

source: Mademen

