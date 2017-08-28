Man Abducts Facebook Friend Invited For Birthday Party

A notorious kidnap gang leader who allegedly invited his friend to his birthday party, seized him and demanded a whooping N5million ransom, has been apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Police.

The Abia State Police Command has arrested the leader of a kidnap gang, identified as Prince Agorom, who allegedly invited his friend to his birthday party, seized him and demanded N5 million ransom, Vanguard reports.

According to Police sources, one Ozoemelam, who lives at Ugorji Street, Aba, had lodged a report that he met one Johnson on social media and that after chatting with him for few days, Johnson invited him to a birthday party at Ibegbulam Street, Omuma Road area, Aba.

When Ozoemelam arrived for the birthday party, he was beaten up, forced to surrender his belongings and his mobile phone was used to call his elder brother, and a demand of N5 million ransom made for his freedom.

However, the victim managed to escape from the kidnappers’ den at midnight, while the suspects were asleep, and reported to the Police.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Leye Oyebade, who confirmed the incident, said the Police on receiving the report, swung into action and arrested the suspected leader of the gang, Prince Agorom.

Oyebade added that the suspect had confessed that he is the leader of a four-man kidnap gang and that efforts were on to arrest other suspects.