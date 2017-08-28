Monday , 28 August 2017

Man proposes to his girlfriend in presence of the Pope (Photos)

OGA August 28, 2017

A young man proposed to his girlfriend in presence of Pope Francis at the Vatican’s Clementine Hall on Sunday, as the Pope met with participants in a meeting of the International Catholic Legislators Network.

