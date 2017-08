Marcy Dolapo Oni and husband Adegbite Sijuwade welcome their first child

Media personality Princess Dolapo Sijuwade, who shared her maternity photoshoot in the U.K few days back on social media, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Adegbite Sijuwade.

She shared the baby photo on Instagram and wrote;

“Way Maker, Miracle Worker, Promise Keeper! Thank you Lord for this gift you have given my husband and I. Prince Sijuwade is finally here. Thank you all for your prayers throughout this pregnancy. God will continue to bless you! ”

