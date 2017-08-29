Tuesday , 29 August 2017

Mark, Priscilla welcome their second child, August Zuckerberg (Photo)

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla, have welcomed their second child, a girl named, August!

Here’s what the excited geek wrote on Instagram;

Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August!

