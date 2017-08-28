Medical Doctor Allegedly Beats Wife To Coma In Bauchi (Photos)

One Dr Samaila Zakari Wase, said to be a medical doctor at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi has been accused of serious domestic violence.

Abdulmumin Suleiman shared on his Facebook alongside photos earlier, stating that the lady with bruises on her body was beaten to that extent by her husband.

Suleiman wrote:

“She was beaten to stupor by her husband, a medical doctor at ATBUTH. His name Dr Sama’ila Zakari Wase. Pls share until Justice is served to her Muhammad Baba. Just imagine!! When his class are beating McGregor to win Millions of Dollars”

More photos below:

