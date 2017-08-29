Meet Ikeoluwa Abioye 15-year-old Student Who Scored 9 A1 In WAEC & 305 In JAMB

A 15 year old Nigerian student, Ikeoluwa Abioye has made her loved ones proud of her after scoring 9 A1s in the 2017 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Abioye scored A1 in all the 9 subjects she wrote.

The subjects include Maths, English, Further Maths, Chemistry, Physics, Civic, Catering, Biology and ICT.

The brilliant lad did not stop there as she scored an amazing 305 in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The 15 year old was recently celebrated and honoured by her alma mater, Starfield Schools, Iju, Lagos.

She said, if sponsored, she would love to go to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Harvard University to study Computer Engineering.

