Meet Ikeoluwa Abioye 15-year-old student who scored 9 A1 in WAEC & 305 in JAMB

Another Nigerian student has made her parents super proud and broken the records yet again after scoring 9 A1s in the 2017 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

15-year-old Ikeoluwa Abioye scored A1 in all the 9 subjects she wrote. The subjects include Maths, English, Further Maths, Chemistry, Physics, Civic, Catering, Biology and ICT.

Abioye didn’t stop there! She also scored an amazing 305 in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Abioye, an indigene of Irepodun Local Council of Osun State, was recently celebrated and honoured by her alma mater, Starfield Schools, Iju, Lagos. She said, if sponsored, she would love to go to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) or Harvard University to study Computer Engineering.

Big, big congrats to her.

