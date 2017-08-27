Meningitis Symptoms Warning Signs

It’s not easy to spot the symptoms of meningitis. People often confuse the early signs and symptoms of meningitis with the flu. In fact, meningitis may come on the heels of a flu-like illness or infection. That’s why it’s important to stay alert, learn the hallmark signs and symptoms of meningitis, and act quickly. It may help save a life.

Common Signs and Symptoms of Meningitis

Bacterial meningitis symptoms may develop within hours or days. Viral meningitis symptoms may also develop quickly or over several days.

Fever, severe headache, and neck stiffness are the hallmark symptoms of meningitis. Others include:

Nausea and vomiting

Confusion and disorientation (acting “goofy”)

Drowsiness or sluggishness

Sensitivity to bright light

Poor appetite

More severe symptoms include seizure and coma.

In infants, symptoms may include fever, irritability, poor feeding, and lethargy. Additionally, the soft spot on the top of the head may appear to be bulging.

These are additional signs and symptoms of meningococcal infection that has entered the bloodstream:

Abnormal skin color

Stomach cramps

Ice-cold hands and feet

Skin rash

Muscle ache or joint pain

Rapid breathing

Chills

When to Seek Medical Care for Possible Symptoms of Meningitis

If you suspect that your child or someone you know has meningitis, seek medical care right away.

Call the doctor and describe the signs and symptoms.

Go immediately to the nearest emergency room if a doctor is not reachable right away.

source: Webmd

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: