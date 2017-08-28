Monday , 28 August 2017

Mercy Johnson’s husband celebrates her birthday with sweet tribute

Young August 28, 2017

Prince Okojie took to his social media page to celebrate his wife, actress Mercy Johnson’s32nd birthday with a very moving tribute.

Here’s what he wrote on Instagram;

My Dear Mercy,

I am most greatful to God for his Grace and Mercies upon your Life, and to Celebrate with you on this Special Day.

A Precious Jewel you are, most Adorable and Amiable. A Celebrity well Celebrated and a Star that shines Brighter.

A Strong, Bold, Intelligent, Hardworking and Courageous Woman, a Faithful and Virtuous Woman indeed.

A Woman full of Life and Laughter, an Icon more of Exceptional Character and a Beacon of Hope.

A Role Model and a Mentor to many, you are without Blame or Blemish. A woman of inestimable Value with no Questionable Character.

YES! That’s who you are.

I thank you specially today, for the Love and Care you’ve shown me and our Beautiful Children! My Love… Of a truth, You Mean a lot to us.

I thank God for the fulfilling life of Grace we share and I’m indeed greatful to God for making our part cross!

I pray for you today! May God grant you Good Health, Peace of Mind, Divine Protection, Special Grace, Prosperity,Wisdom, Long Life and most importantly, God’s Presence in our Home.

I join millions all over the World to Congratulate and Celebrate you on this Auspicious Occasion. (Non Vex again jor….I will be home within the week)

Happy Birthday Dear Wifey.

I love you ENDLESSLY.

Yours forever
Hubby.

 

(Gistreel)

