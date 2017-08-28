Mercy Johnson’s husband celebrates her birthday with sweet tribute

Prince Okojie took to his social media page to celebrate his wife, actress Mercy Johnson’s32nd birthday with a very moving tribute.

Here’s what he wrote on Instagram;

My Dear Mercy,

I am most greatful to God for his Grace and Mercies upon your Life, and to Celebrate with you on this Special Day.

A Precious Jewel you are, most Adorable and Amiable. A Celebrity well Celebrated and a Star that shines Brighter.

A Strong, Bold, Intelligent, Hardworking and Courageous Woman, a Faithful and Virtuous Woman indeed.

A Woman full of Life and Laughter, an Icon more of Exceptional Character and a Beacon of Hope.

A Role Model and a Mentor to many, you are without Blame or Blemish. A woman of inestimable Value with no Questionable Character.

YES! That’s who you are.

I thank you specially today, for the Love and Care you’ve shown me and our Beautiful Children! My Love… Of a truth, You Mean a lot to us.

I thank God for the fulfilling life of Grace we share and I’m indeed greatful to God for making our part cross!

I pray for you today! May God grant you Good Health, Peace of Mind, Divine Protection, Special Grace, Prosperity,Wisdom, Long Life and most importantly, God’s Presence in our Home.

I join millions all over the World to Congratulate and Celebrate you on this Auspicious Occasion. (Non Vex again jor….I will be home within the week)

Happy Birthday Dear Wifey.

I love you ENDLESSLY.

Yours forever

Hubby.