The Money Team!! Floyd Mayweather Wears N54million Crocodile Jacket [photo]

Following his win over McGregor, The Undefeated Floyd Mayweather stepped out in this $150 thousand (which is approximately N54 million naira) crocodile jacket by Phillip Plein and Alec Monopoly.
What do you think ?
Source: Naijaloaded
Following his win over McGregor, The Undefeated Floyd Mayweather stepped out in this $150 thousand (which is approximately N54 million naira) crocodile jacket by Phillip Plein and Alec Monopoly.
What do you think ?
Source: Naijaloaded
Katy Perry is being sued by a woman who claims she lost her big toe …