New Vice Chancellor Resumes At UNILORIN

The management of the University of Ilorin has appointed Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem of the Department of Chemical Engineering as its 10th Vice-Chancellor. The university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of council, Dr Abdullahi Oyekan, announced the appointment on Monday at a press briefing.

Oyekan said the institution reached the decision after a meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the Universities Amendment Act. According to him, the appointment will take effect from Oct. 16 while the tenure of the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, will end on Oct. 15.

The pro-chancellor recalled that interested applicants were earlier given six weeks to submit applications, adding that the deadline for this was May 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulkareem, a former vice chancellor of the faith-based Alhikmah University in Ilorin, was born in 1954 at Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.