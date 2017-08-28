Monday , 28 August 2017

New Vice Chancellor Resumes At UNILORIN

Deolu August 28, 2017

Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem of the Department of Chemical Engineering has been appointed as the 10th Vice-Chancellor.
The management of  the University of Ilorin has appointed Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem of  the Department of Chemical Engineering  as its 10th  Vice-Chancellor. The university’s  Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of  council,  Dr Abdullahi Oyekan, announced the appointment  on Monday at  a press briefing.
Oyekan said the institution  reached the decision after a meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the Universities Amendment Act. According to him, the appointment will take effect from Oct. 16 while the tenure of  the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, will  end on Oct. 15.
The pro-chancellor recalled  that  interested applicants were earlier given six weeks to submit applications,  adding that the deadline for this was May 26.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  Abdulkareem, a former vice chancellor of the faith-based Alhikmah University in Ilorin, was  born in 1954 at Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Source: Tori

