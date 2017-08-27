Nigerian Army To Begin Combat Competition On Monday

The 2 Division of the Nigeria Army said it would begin Annual Inter Brigade Combat Proficiency competition on Monday in Benin.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, on Sunday in Benin, said the event was designed to improve leadership qualities of Junior Commanders.

Maidawa said the competition which would be hosted by the headquarters of the 4 Brigade, Ekehuan Military Cantonement, Benin, was also meant to prepare the junior commanders for higher responsibilities.

He said the competition which would feature five events, is expected to have all the formations and units under the 2 Brigade as participants in the four-days event.

He listed some of the competing events to include; Map Reading, Combat Swimming, Physical fitness, Obstacles crossing, Skills at arm shooting competition and Communication skills.

The assistant director, army public relations, also listed the participating formations and units to include; The 4 Brigade, 22 Brigade, 32 Brigade, The Headquarters Engineer Construction Command, 42 Engineer Brigade, 52 Division Signals and 2 Division Garrison.

Maidawa advised the general public not to panic on hearing the sound of gunshots within the general area as gun shots were routine military training in the Nigeria Army.

