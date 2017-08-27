Nigerian Beauty Queen, Rita Chinedu calls out pageant organizers on IG over failed promises

Nigerian Beauty Queen, Rita Chinedu, who won the Miss Health Nigeria in September 2016, has called out the pageant organizers for totally failing to fulfill the promises made during the contest.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday to set the record straight, she announced that she won’t be attending the 2nd edition of Beauty Pageant, adding that all the project she had done during her reign were solely funded by herself. She wrote:

I am Miss Rita Chinedu , The Current Miss Health Nigeria 2016/2017.

Today marks the End of my Reign as Miss health and I will not be attending the 2nd edition of Miss Health Beauty Pageant, I am therefore writing to Set the Records Straight.

For the Past one year, I have been Miss Health Nigeria, I passionately embraced the opportunity to make impact holistically. I have done this through out my entire reign without any support or Encouragement from the organisers, I was also denied all the entitlements due to me as the Winner of the pageant and Miss Health Queen for the Entire Period of my Reign.

This includes Star Prize, which was a Car(I was presented with a key and a car which was later withdrawn because they said the car did not arrive), accommodation, financial rewards amongst others , which was promised to me and showcased on the day of my crowning and published in various Newspapers and also shown on National Television.

Further more all Project done during my reign as Queen was financed by me except for some others that I was An Ambassador to the project.

I also want to thank Prince Osisioma Foundation for their immense support, wazobia TV, 95.1 Nigerian info, Hot fm 98.3 and AHF.