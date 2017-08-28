Nigerian Lady Narrates How Her Brother Was Stabbed To Death By His Wife

A Nigerian lady identified as Otesmakeover, took to her social media platform to remember her brother who died in a case of domestic violence.

According to the lady who is also a makeup artiste, her brother was stabbed to death by his wife in Delta state.

She shared a picture of her brother on her instagram page and wrote;

Today Mark 6 year’s Since you left this Sinful World How i lost My only Brother to his wife Through Domestic violence in Warri,,,, living two kids behind,,,,,,, i remember when ur wife Stab you to death living u to bleed and die, u stayed 3days at Central Hospital Warri later to UBTH Where you died living me your only Brother behind �i was alone with your corps at the Ambulance my Dearly beloved brother, my one and ever only Brother, Hope Rukevwe Ochuko Olojoba,,, Rest in perfect peace till we meet at Jesus feet your 2 kid’s Precious and Rhema are doing great ur Kids are doing great

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: