Friday , 8 September 2017

Nigerian Man Beats Bride-to-be To Death Over N100 | Photo

Deolu August 25, 2017

A woman who would’ve gotten married this weekend has died a cruel death after she was killed by her uncle.
A soon-to-be-bride, Amina Abdullahi whose wedding had been slated for the weekend has died a cruel death in Keffi, Nasarawa state.
According to Rariya News, the woman was killed by her uncle, Hamisu, over N100 debt her mother owed him.
It was gathered that the tragic incident happened after Hamisu had gone to his sister’s house on Wednesday morning to ask for his N100.
An argument ensued between them and Amina who apparently could not stand her Uncle talking rudely to her mother, cautioned him.
Hamisu descended on her, beating her mercilessly until she fainted.
She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors confirmed her dead.

Source: Tori

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

24-year-old Man Stabs Rival Over Babe At Night Club

A sad incident has left a man dead after he was stabbed during a fight …

3 comments

  1. Mountzion
    August 25, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    nawaoo cus of #100 God help us

    Reply
  2. don9ja
    August 25, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Poverty is really a disease

    Reply
  3. Naps Odes
    September 7, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    he should be made to go through medical check.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946