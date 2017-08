Mother of one and Mavin Records label queen, Tiwa Savage has flaunted her hotness in Atlanta, United States of America where she is currently cooling off.

Tiwa Savage put her hot legs on display in a leather mini skirt as she gushed about enjoying her stay in Atlanta. She wrote; ‘Atlanta was refreshing … thinking of getting a vacation home here’ Her marriage with Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz appears to be back on track after a prolonged drama last year, 2016.

Source: Tori

