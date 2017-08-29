Tuesday , 29 August 2017

Nnàmdi Kanu Should Be Detained without Further Delay – Senator Waku

Young August 29, 2017

Member of the Arewa consultative Forum, Senator John Kennedy Waku has called for the immediate detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnàmdi Kanu for violating his bail conditions.

In àn interview with Vanguard, Senator Waku said nobody is above the law and Kanu should not be an exception.

He said this is the only way the federal government can prove that it is serious.

“Did he not violate his bail conditions? He should have his bail revoked and put back to jail. No body is above the law. The government should demonstrate that it is serious,” he said.

