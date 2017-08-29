Nollywood actor, Obi Madubogwu, is dead.

According to Daily Post, Madubogwu died Monday afternoon after battling with ‘acute diabetics foot ulcers.’

Madubogwu became well known after he played the lead role in ‘Battle of Musanga.’

Some months ago, the actor had thanked Nigerians who helped him out financially, physically and spiritually, urging them not to give up on him until he is back on his feet.

On air personality, Enoh Ogbevire, also tweeted about the actors’ demise on her twitter handle.

Nollywood loses another actor Obi madubuogu (battle of musanga). May his soul rest in perfect peace

Amen — Enoh Ogbevire (@Enigmacity) August 28, 2017

See photos of the late actor:

Source: Punch

