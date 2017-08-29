“I Am Not Divorced,Please Leave My Family Alone”- Uche Jombo Cries Out To Nigerian Bloggers

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has appealed to Nigerian bloggers to leave her family issue out of the media.

This comes after a blog reported that the actress and her husband, Kenny Rodriguez, are now separated.

The angry actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, writing;

“Dear Nigerian Bloggers

If YOU are going make up stories about my life or marriage try FACTS.

Normally I will look at this stupid trending story on me today and look the other way but not TODAY!!! ENOUGH!!!!!! I find your need to create mirage tales of rancour where there are none in chase of a story/news outrageous.There’s no story here except a woman trying to balance her family life and work in 2 countries.

Please LEAVE my FAMILY out of your manufactured made up stories, there are more important stories, real issues in world people are worried about than little old me.

My only social media cover-up is pretending You “Zero journalistic ethics” people didn’t hurt me by your unfounded and non-factual stories.“

